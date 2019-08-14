Report: Selena Gomez Files Trademark For Beauty Products Line

Selena Gomez reportedly is the next celebrity to join the beauty products trend and has already filed a trademark for her own line of products.

The 27-year-old singer reportedly filed paperwork las month with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a “Selena Gomez” product line that includes cosmetics, hair and skin care, soaps and more, according to Refinery29.com in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

The “Wolves” hitmaker would be following in the footsteps of stars like Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga with getting into the beauty industry. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

There is no word yet on how soon before fans can expect to see the “It Ain’t Me” singer’s line on the shelves or when it will launch.

It all comes following reports that the actress/singer has been working on new music after Gomez hinted that fans won’t have to wait much longer after recently telling Entertainment Tonight that it was “finally done.”

She also opened up about what fans can expect of the new album during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” when she shared that the album has a sense of “strong pop,” But this time around she explored more with “electric guitar” and more “soulful tracks.”

“It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music,” the pop singer said. “[The album] just lives in that world of mellow.”

As previously reported, the last few years have been quite the rollercoaster ride. She underwent a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017 due to her ongoing struggle with lupus. And that’s on top of her very public split from singer Justin Bieber last year who announced months later he was engaged to Hailey Baldwin.