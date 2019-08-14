Gregg Popovich Calls Colin Kaepernick ‘Very Patriotic’

Gregg Popovich recently had some high praise for Colin Kaepernick.

The legendary San Antonio Spurs coach said the following Tuesday when discussing patriotism and what it means in his eyes, according to ESPN:

Being a critic of those inequalities does not make you a non-patriot. It’s what makes America great, that you can say those things and attack those things to make them better. That’s what a lot of other countries don’t have. You lose your freedom when you do that. To negate that part of what we’re able to do is ignorant on anybody’s part who tries to make those people look unpatriotic. Like a Kaepernick. That was a very patriotic thing he did. He cared about his country enough to fix some things that were obvious, that everybody knows about but does nothing about.

I understand Popovich’s point about speaking out against things you don’t like and it not inherently making you anti-American.

This country is beautiful because we have the absolute freedom to criticize our government when we want to and when we feel something isn’t going well. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Shares Workout Video, Doesn’t Throw A Single Football In It)

That’s what makes this land so beautiful. You won’t find me disagreeing at all with Popovich when it comes to the beauty of protesting and speaking up when we feel things are wrong.

We’ve been doing that ever since we threw that trashy tea into the harbor.

However, let’s not pretend for a second like that’s what Kaepernick is all about. Kaepernick has routinely trashed cops, praised the murderous dictator Fidel Castro, wore pig socks, wouldn’t stand for the national anthem and claimed this country oppresses black people.

Which one of those activities does Popovich specifically find to be patriotic? Was it the pig socks? How about the praise for a dictator opposing America?

I’d love to know if Popovich thinks praising a man who put nuclear weapons on an island to fight America is patriotic.

There are plenty of people out there protesting peacefully and doing their thing. Nobody who loves freedom has a problem with any of that.

However, it’s a different ball game when you start depicting cops as pigs, refusing to honor the country that made you a millionaire and praising a dictator.

While Popovich had a solid point to start with, his praise of Kaepernick is nothing short of ridiculous.