Tate Martell Returns To Practice For Miami, Doesn’t Look Like He’ll Transfer

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell doesn’t look like he’ll be transferring out of the program.

The dual-threat quarterback lost out on the starting quarterback job, and apparently just decided to dip out from practice. That obviously had people wondering whether or not the Martell experiment with Miami was over. However, it looks like he’ll be back around the team for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATE MARTELL (@thetatemartell) on Aug 11, 2019 at 10:33am PDT

The former OSU backup was back with the team Tuesday after addressing them at a Monday meeting, according to 247Sports.

It’s still not known at this time whether or not he’ll be the backup at Miami or if he’ll fall to third string.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATE MARTELL (@thetatemartell) on Aug 2, 2019 at 1:01pm PDT

As I’ve said before, Martell’s attitude has always been his biggest problem. The guy just behaves in a manner that makes you think he honestly believes he’s owed the starting job.

That’s not how college football works. That’s not how college football works at all. You earn everything.

You don’t just show up and get it handed to you.

The whole situation is made worse because Martell ran away from Ohio State as fast as he could once Justin Fields arrived in Columbus.

For a man that talks a lot of smack, he damn sure doesn’t like actually backing it up. He tucks tail and dips as quickly as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATE MARTELL (@thetatemartell) on Jun 14, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT

I have no idea if Martell will stick out the whole year or not, but he better figure out his attitude if he ever wants to be successful in college football.

That much I can guarantee you beyond any shadow of a doubt.