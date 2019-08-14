Taylor Swift Gifts Fan $6,386 To Help Pay Her College Tuition

Singer Taylor Swift surprised a super-fan after with over $5,000 to help pay her college tuition.

Swift, 29, sent the money to Ayesha Khurram over PayPal after Khurram posted a desperate message to Tumblr, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“i posted about struggling with paying for tuition. two hours later, i get this in my email,” Khurram captioned a screenshot of PayPal’s message regarding the payment from Swift. “i have no words and i can’t stop crying. i don’t have words i don’t have words i don’t have words i can’t stop crying.”

The $6,386.47 payment from Swift came with a sweet message as well.

“Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor,” Swift wrote. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Talks About The Dangers Of ‘Cancel Culture’ In New Vogue Interview)

Khurram explained in another Tumblr post how the gift from Swift had really helped her family.

“what she did for my parents right now..i have no words,” Kurram wrote. “my mother suffers with chronic kidney disease stage 3 and that’s always something we’re worried about. stress aggravates her condition and not having funds is stressful.”

I always see posts like this where people are asking for help paying tuition and I always wonder if they work. Well, we got our answer with this one.

This just proves Swift has one of the best relationships with her fans. She really does pay attention to what they’re up to online and when one is in a time of need she steps up. Good for her.