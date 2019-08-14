These ‘Talking’ Smoke And Carbon Monoxide Detectors Will Help Keep Your Family Safe

Can you distinctly remember your family’s frustration whenever a singular smoke detector went off- causing every smoke detector in your home to let out a never ending scream until they had all been checked? You are not alone. The folks over at FirstAlert, an American-based company with over 50 years of experience in manufacturing quality fire alarms and smoke detectors have heard your complaints and they have created a solution.

First Alert BRK Hardwired Talking Photoelectric Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector 3 Pack

Introducing the hardwired “talking” two in one CO and Smoke Detector. These smoke detectors use voice and location technology to individually notify you if there is dangerous levels of smoke or CO in certain areas of your home, taking the guesswork out of identifying which alarm may be going off.

Additionally, this FirstAlert Smoke alarm uses advanced technology to detect larger particles of smoke or CO, meaning it can alert you when there is real danger, while reducing the number of false alarms. Each alarm is easy to install, and is also covered with a 10 year warranty that guarantees they remain working for at least a decade, and an end of life signal chirp will let you know when you may need to replace it.

While there is no monetary value on safety, and each alarm by itself could be considered worth the investment in your family’s well-being, you can currently get a 3-pack with three-separate FirstAlert detectors for almost $100 off of their original retail price (save 45%). Considering a 3-pack normally retails for over $250, this can be a great way to protect your family while also saving money.

