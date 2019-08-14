Todd And Julie Chrisley Turn Themselves In To FBI After Federal Tax Evasion Charges

The family behind the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best” turned themselves in to the FBI on Wednesday.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with federal tax evasion, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

The couple reportedly drove from Nashville to Atlanta late Tuesday night and turned themselves in at the FBI office around 8:45 A.M. Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle Wanted To Be A British Reality Star Before Meeting Prince Harry)

Todd and Julie are reportedly “extremely nervous,” but they’re also “happy in a way that it’s coming to a head so they can successfully get this behind them,” a source told ET.

The family was indicted on federal charges of tax evasion Tuesday. Todd quickly took to Instagram to deny he did anything wrong. He claimed the charges stem from a situation with a former employee.

“I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” Todd wrote on Instagram. “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that prove it.”

Despite the charges, USA Network announced Wednesday the remainder of season seven of “Chrisley Knows Best” will air as normal. The first half of the season already aired.