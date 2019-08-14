New ‘Yellowstone’ Clip From ‘Behind Us Only Grey’ Shows Beth Warning Monica About The Family Business

Paramount Network dropped another clip from the Wednesday night “Yellowstone” episode “Behind Us Only Grey,” and this one is absolutely chilling.

In the short clip, Monica and Beth are talking at the ranch after the Dutton daughter’s horrific beating at the hands of the Beck Brothers’ men, and it’s not a pleasant conversation. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Ends With Bloodshed In Awesome New Episode ‘Resurrection Day’)

Beth tells Monica not to “judge” the Duttons for defending the ranch that will ultimately be inherited by Kayce, his wife and their son Tate.

While Monica clearly doesn’t understand what’s on the horizon and the threats surrounding them, there’s no question the family is ready to do whatever is necessary to fight the enemy at the gates.

Check out the preview clip below.

Is there a very real chance the episode tonight is even crazier than the one we got last week? I didn’t think that was possible, but here we are.

The episode last week was absurd. It was full of violence, redemption with Kayce and Monica and so much more.

I thought that was probably going to end up being the most intense one of season two. However, it looks like “Yellowstone” will be bringing the heat tonight in “Behind Us Only Grey.”

What will happen? I honestly have no idea at all. I wish I did, but I don’t have a clue. I know I called the alliance between the Duttons, Rainwater and Jenkins, but I have no idea how it’ll play out over the final three episodes.

Luckily, we’ll find out tonight.

Tune in on the Paramount Network to watch episode eight. Let’s hope the blood flows like a river to avenge what happened to Beth.

Go, Duttons, go!