Aaron Rodgers Suggests Cutting Beer Prices To Get The Crowd Louder

Aaron Rodgers recently had a golden idea to get fans of the Green Bay Packers even louder in the stadium.

“I’m up for anything that’s gonna get the fans as loud as possible. Maybe slash some beer prices or something, would be a good idea,” Rodgers told the media when discussing getting the crowd loud to support the defense, according to ProFootballTalk on Wednesday night.

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I agree with Rodgers 100%. I honestly couldn’t agree more if I tried. I know Rodgers and I are locked into a feud for the ages, but real always recognizes real. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Slashing beer prices to help the fans out is a genius idea. That’s the kind of move that makes you immortal among the fanbase.

That’s the kind of move they build statues over.

I wish I could make some wisecrack here about the dangers of binge drinking or something like that, but I just can’t.

It wouldn’t be authentic. The reality is that Rodgers suggesting lower beer prices would absolutely get more people to crank up their voices.

Everybody knows there’s a direct relation to the amount of beer a person drinks and to the amount of noise they make during a game.

That’s just science.

The Packers star and I might go back to being enemies tomorrow, but for today, I’m putting down the sword. Not only am I putting down the sword, but I’m picking up a beer in honor of Rodgers‘ suggestion.

For once, we find ourselves on the same side of an issue. Soon, we’ll meet again in battle. Today, we’re allies.