American Flags Lowered To Half-Staff On Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’

American flags on accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands were lowered to half-staff following his death.

Boat captain Kelly Quinn noticed the lowered American flags when going past Little St. James Wednesday. An American flag on Great St. James, another island Epstein owned, was also at half-staff.

“It was a real moment out there and it just felt so heavy,” Quinn said according to NBC News. “I didn’t feel there was a realness of the end of Jeffrey Epstein until I saw that. That was a lot more literal. They’re doing this as a remembrance, but the irony is he’ll only be remembered for the deviance.”

Little St. James is Epstein’s private island and has been referred to as “Pedophile Island.” Authorities arrested Epstein for alleged child sex trafficking in July. He died of an apparent suicide while in a New York jail on Aug. 10.

Quinn believes a staffer Epstein hired was responsible for lowering the flags, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Warden Of Jail Where Epstein Died Reassigned, Two Staffers Put On Leave)

FBI agents raided “Pedophile Island” Wednesday. Some accusers have said Epstein used the island to have sex with underage women, according to the Washington Examiner.

Epstein had multiple broken bones in his neck when he was found unresponsive on Aug. 10, according to an autopsy report. Attorney General Bill Barr announced Monday that probes into possible co-conspirators and enablers would continue despite Epstein’s death.

