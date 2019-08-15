Appalachian State Beating Michigan Named Greatest Upset In College Football History

The greatest upset in the history of college football happened against the Michigan Wolverines.

Sports Illustrated put together a list of the biggest upsets in the history of the glorious sport, and the 2007 loss by the Wolverines to the Appalachian State was at the top.

Michigan paid App. State, who was an FCS team at the time, $400,000 to travel to Ann Arbor for what should have been a blowout victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, the Mountaineers hit a field goal with seconds remaining to win 34-32.

I have a ton of Michigan fans in my family (it’s shockingly true), and I remember when this happened like it was yesterday.

It was all anybody in the world of college football talked about for a solid week. Hell, we still talk about it now. The Wolverines were ranked number five in America!

Michigan had national title aspirations, and they came crashing down hard and fast thanks to an FCS program.

FCS teams have beaten FBS teams before, but never a team as highly-touted as Michigan. It wasn’t just an upset. It was soul crushing and embarrassing.

If Wisconsin ever loses to an FCS team, I wouldn’t be able to show my face in public for weeks. Weeks, my friends!

When you’re a major college football team, you don’t lose to squads like App. State. You just don’t. It’s not something you can bounce back from.

Some might even argue Michigan has been cursed ever since.

I still don’t know if Michigan fans are over the shocking 2007 loss. I know I wouldn’t be more than a decade later, but I’m a passionate fan.

Either way, there’s no question App. State’s win was the greatest upset in the history of college football.