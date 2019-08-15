Bears Kicker Eddy Pineiro Complains About ‘Exhausting’ Competition

The Chicago Bears were a missed kick away from their first playoff win in nearly a decade last year, which means their kicker competition has garnered more attention than usual.

The competition in Chicago is currently between Eddy Pineiro and Ellott Fry. Pineiro told the team’s website Monday that the competition is “exhausting,” complaining about the pressure of competing for his job. (RELATED: Matt Nagy Throws Rocket Pass During Chicago Bears Training Camp)

“Yeah, it’s a little exhausting,” Pineiro said. “Just every day you feel like, Oh damn, if I miss this kick am I going to get cut? Are they going to trade for somebody else?”

Pineiro makes roughly half a million dollars a year, and he’s complaining about competing for his job? Please.

Plenty of people without Pineiro’s economic security have to compete for their job on a daily basis. The last thing they want to hear is some privileged NFL player complaining about how tough they’ve got it.

Pineiro needs a reality check. It looks like he got one the other night.

Eddy Pineiro misses from 48 yards.. and the kicking competition continues… pic.twitter.com/5oZzAjEtZr — Chi Fans In The Stands (@ChiFansInStands) August 9, 2019

Who knows how the kicker competition will turn out. But, Pineiro certainly didn’t gain any fans with his comments this week.