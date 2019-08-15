Watch Behind The Scenes Video For The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Behind Us Only Grey’

Paramount Network dropped an incredible behind the scenes look at the latest “Yellowstone” episode “Behind Us Only Grey.”

In the episode last night, we saw John Dutton, Rainwater and Jenkins agree to kill the Beck brothers. We also saw Malcolm Beck appear to indicate that he’s gunning for Tate or Kayce as his next kill as the war escalates. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Continues To Be Great In New Episode ‘Behind Us Only Grey’)

Neal McDonough, the man behind the menacing villain, said the following in part in the new video released Thursday:

One thing I try to do with all my villains is to make it everything they do is completely justified in their own brains, and Malcolm in the beginning was like, look, I’m a business man. Here’s my business. Let’s play it by the rules. Everybody is doing fine. Let’s not rock the boat, and then when the boat starts to rock, he starts to roll. That’s the great thing about Malcolm Beck that there’s a code of ethics, and if you cross that line, I’ll do whatever I have to do to bring you back on my side. And, if you don’t want to come back on my side, you know what’s going to happen. But again, as an actor, you can’t play it as evil. You have to play it as a simple businessman. That’s what I think makes Malcolm Beck so bloody chilling to watch.

Watch the full inside look video below.

I honestly can’t wait to see what happens in the ninth episode when it airs Wednesday. The stage has been set for war after the Becks attacked Beth and now everybody has agreed to fight against them.

I don’t need to give props to myself, but I called the unlikely alliance a very long time ago. To me, it was obvious that the Duttons, Rainwater and Jenkins would eventually have to set their differences aside to fight the Becks.

That’s what happened last week, and now we wait to see how they’ll come together to eliminate the one common threat they all share.

If you’re not excited, then you’re simply not paying attention. Tune in Wednesday for the next episode!

You know that I’ll be locked in and watching with everybody else! It should be a great time.