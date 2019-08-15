Britney Spears Gets Heat For Posting Photo Of Never Worn Louboutin Heels Worth $6,000

Singer Britney Spears has been getting backlash after sharing a photo of never worn Louboutin heels worth $6,000.

The “Toxic” singer shared the photo of green snakeskin Louboutin heels to her Instagram on Thursday, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Four years ago I bought my first pair of Christian Louboutin snakeskin heels that were 6,000 dollars …. PS I’ve never worn them,” Spears captioned the photo.

Fans were not into the post by Spears and many criticized her. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

“Britney, I don think u should be posting how much u pay for things, yes u can afford it and that’s great but it might be a little insensitive to those that struggle each day,” a user commented.

“Congratulations on contributing to the painful suffering of an Animal for its own skin. And for nothing! Wow,” another user added.

A fan suggested if she’d never worn them before she should auction them off.

“Auction them off and donate the money to a non profit womans cause. They are beautiful and shouldn’t be kept in a box,” the user wrote.

It isn’t the best look for Spears, but I don’t think I care enough about it to post a comment on her Instagram. Do these people not have anything else to do? Spears isn’t going to change any part of her lifestyle based on what some random person commented on her post.