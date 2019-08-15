Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Plane Crashes In Tennessee, All Onboard Unharmed

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Mountain Dew Chevrolet, prepares to drive during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 15, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

The plane Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Earnhardt and their 1-year-old daughter were flying in crashed Thursday in Tennessee.

It happened at the Elizabethton Airport when the small private plane the Earnhardts were onboard ran off the runway and caught fire, according to ESPN.com.

Authorities reported that no one was killed in the crash and amazingly no one was injured, beyond a few cuts and abrasions, per Carter County Sheriff, Dexter Lunceford. (RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Breaks From NASCAR Owners On Protesting)

Video that has surfaced on Twitter shows the smoke and fire coming from the crash.

The legendary NASCAR driver has since sent a text message to ESPN’s Marty Smith stating that he and his family were okay.

Along with the two pilots, Dale and Amy, the plane was carrying their daughter Isla Rose, another passenger and a dog.

According to the report:

While Earnhardt Jr. no longer drives in NASCAR’s Cup Series, he’s scheduled to drive in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Dale’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, also tweeted about the crash and that everyone was “safe,” per Fox News.

“I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon,” Kelley wrote. “Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

This story is developing. More to come.