Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Plane Crashes In Tennessee, All Onboard Unharmed

The plane Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Earnhardt and their 1-year-old daughter were flying in crashed Thursday in Tennessee.

It happened at the Elizabethton Airport when the small private plane the Earnhardts were onboard ran off the runway and caught fire, according to ESPN.com.

BREAKING: Elizabethton Fire Chief says Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on a plane that crashed this afternoon according to our CBS affiliate. https://t.co/LTcjE0d7i7 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) August 15, 2019

Authorities reported that no one was killed in the crash and amazingly no one was injured, beyond a few cuts and abrasions, per Carter County Sheriff, Dexter Lunceford. (RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Breaks From NASCAR Owners On Protesting)

Video that has surfaced on Twitter shows the smoke and fire coming from the crash.

NEW: Video shows thick, black smoke rising from the site of a small plane crash that was carrying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family. Everyone on board, including Earnhardt, escaped the wreck, said the local sheriff. https://t.co/2nqljR6C5C pic.twitter.com/noizctpZVk — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2019

The legendary NASCAR driver has since sent a text message to ESPN’s Marty Smith stating that he and his family were okay.

Along with the two pilots, Dale and Amy, the plane was carrying their daughter Isla Rose, another passenger and a dog.

While Earnhardt Jr. no longer drives in NASCAR’s Cup Series, he’s scheduled to drive in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Dale’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, also tweeted about the crash and that everyone was “safe,” per Fox News.

“I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon,” Kelley wrote. “Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

