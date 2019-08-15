Editorial

REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers Center DeMarcus Cousins Tears His ACL

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly suffered a horrible injury.

The talented big man tore his ACL. The move comes after he already missed most of last season with an injury, according to Shams Charania on Thursday, . (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Sign DeMarcus Cousins To 1-Year Contract Worth $3.5 Million)

What an absolutely tough break for Cousins. He has struggled so much with injury lately as he tries to rehab his career.

After spending last season with the Warriors and not winning a title, he signed with the Lakers to get a fresh start.

Now, he’ll likely miss all of this upcoming season.

 

I hate to say it, but it has to be said at this point. I think there’s a very real chance Cousins never really bounces back from this.

He suffered an achilles injury and now has torn his ACL. For a guy who’s 29 years old and injured in back-to-back seasons, Cousins is not in a good position right now.

You never know what the future holds, but I wouldn’t be overly optimistic right now.

 

We’ll have to wait and see if he ever plays again. Hopefully, he’ll bounce back, but I wouldn’t bet on it happening at this point.