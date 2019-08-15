REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers Center DeMarcus Cousins Tears His ACL

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly suffered a horrible injury.

The talented big man tore his ACL. The move comes after he already missed most of last season with an injury, according to Shams Charania on Thursday, . (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Sign DeMarcus Cousins To 1-Year Contract Worth $3.5 Million)

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn ACL in his knee, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2019

What an absolutely tough break for Cousins. He has struggled so much with injury lately as he tries to rehab his career.

After spending last season with the Warriors and not winning a title, he signed with the Lakers to get a fresh start.

Now, he’ll likely miss all of this upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on Jul 12, 2019 at 3:18pm PDT

I hate to say it, but it has to be said at this point. I think there’s a very real chance Cousins never really bounces back from this.

He suffered an achilles injury and now has torn his ACL. For a guy who’s 29 years old and injured in back-to-back seasons, Cousins is not in a good position right now.

You never know what the future holds, but I wouldn’t be overly optimistic right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on Oct 25, 2018 at 2:26pm PDT

We’ll have to wait and see if he ever plays again. Hopefully, he’ll bounce back, but I wouldn’t bet on it happening at this point.