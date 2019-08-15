Florida State Will Sell Beer And Wine During 2019 Football Games

Florida State will be selling beer during football games this season.

According to CollegeFootballTalk on Wednesday night, the school announced that it’d be selling beer at a few locations inside and outside of the stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Aug 14, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

Another day goes by and another football team gets on board the movement of selling beer during football games.

Five years ago, you couldn’t imagine so many teams being down with the cause. Now, it’s starting to get awkward for the programs still holding out.

I said once a few schools jumped in, it would’t take long at all for the dominoes to really start falling.

Well, it looks like that’s where we’re officially at, and the beer will be flowing heavily for fans of the Seminoles in 2019.

Isn’t America a beautiful place? We’re truly a nation that loves to embrace change. Once upon a time, beer sales in college venues was pretty much unheard of.

Now, it seems like it won’t be much longer before beer is sold just about everywhere.

Shoutout to the Seminoles for joining the movement. We’re happy to have them!