Badgers QB Graham Mertz Dominates In Training Camp For A Second Straight Day

NCAA Football: U.S. Army All-American Bowl (Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports - Via Reuters)

Graham Mertz reportedly dominated during training camp again for the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday.

The freshman phenom sliced and diced Wednesday, and he apparently did the same today. He threw multiple touchdown passes, according to Jesse Temple and Zach Heilprin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I still think odds are high Jack Coan starts. I’d put the odds of the junior taking the first snap against the USF Bulls somewhere north of 90%.

However, the fact that Mertz is apparently surging around the halfway point of camp does go to prove this competition might be far from over.

At the very least, the young gunslinger isn’t going down without a fight.

It’s almost like he flipped a switch in the past 48 hours. We all know he has all the talent in the world, and he’s shown some flashes.

We’ve just been waiting to see him just completely take over and dominate. It seems like that’s what has happened in the past two practices.

 

We’re 15 days out from the start of the season, and let’s all hope Mertz is able to keep surging. There’s nothing wrong with Coan starting if he’s the best option right now.

As I’ve said a ton of times, I’ve got no problem with going with the more experienced guy if he’s more prepared on day one.

15 days, gentlemen! I hope you’re ready for war because we’re kicking down the front door. See you soon, friends!