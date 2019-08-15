Guy Gets Roasted By A Girl Running A Football Route. The Video Is Unreal

Another guy managed to get roasted by a woman running a football route.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports, a guy tried to play some lockdown defense on the woman, and it didn't end well.

In fact, it ended horribly. He got absolutely destroyed by her. She put on a couple moves and left this guy in the dust.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Guys getting whipped by women running routes is starting to become an epidemic in this country, and it doesn't make sense to me.

I guess these guys are just too cocky or something along those lines. That woman was clearly more fundamental than that guy, and it cost him big time.

This is even worse than the guy who got burned at the beach.

Guys, listen up. If you don’t know what a woman is packing in the route running game, then give her some space. Don’t try to jam off of the line of scrimmage.

You’re just asking to get embarrassed.

Football isn’t a difficult sport to figure out. Take a step back, give the receiver some space, try to bait the throw and then jump the route if you have to.

If you’re not talented enough to do that, then you simply shouldn’t be playing football.