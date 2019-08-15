Hickenlooper Drops Presidential Bid, May Run For Senate

Former Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is ending his presidential campaign, but his political career may not be over yet.

Hickenlooper had been polling at zero or 1% in most polls, and was considered a long-shot to take the White House. Widely considered one of the more moderate Democrats in the race, Hickenlooper officially ended his campaign Thursday, although he did not rule out running for the Senate next year. (RELATED: Here Are The Five 2020 Races That Could Determine Control Of The Senate)

“I’ve heard from so many Coloradans who want me to run for the United States Senate. They remind me how much is at stake for our country. And our state,” Hickenlooper said. “I intend to give that some serious thought.”

John Hickenlooper: “People want to know what comes next for me. I’ve heard from so many Coloradans who want me to run for the United States Senate. They remind me how much is at stake for our country. And our state. I intend to give that some serious thought.” pic.twitter.com/qIA7tgoNuR — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2019

If Hickenlooper decides to run for Senate, he would become the overwhelming favorite to win the Democratic nomination, where he would likely face incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in the general election. (RELATED: Cory Gardner Slams Democrats’ ‘Double Standard’ On Trump’s Nominee For Interior Secretary)

Colorado is expected to be one of the most contested Senate races in the 2020 cycle, and a Hickenlooper run would likely give Democrats a strong boost in their efforts to pick up the seat. A poll published earlier this week by the liberal-leaning Public Policy Polling showed Hickenlooper leading Gardner by 13% in a hypothetical matchup.