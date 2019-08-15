John Mayer Granted Temporary Restraining Order After Receiving Death Threats

Singer John Mayer was granted a temporary restraining order after a man allegedly sent him death threats.

Mayer has reportedly been harassed by a man sending him messages making references to Ted Bundy and Mark David Chapman, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

The “Gravity” singer said the messages “have put [him] in fear for [himself] and caused [him] substantial emotional distress.” Mayer also claimed the man’s “statements and behavior indicate an unhealthy obsession” with the actor.

The harassment reportedly began back in March. The man even appeared at a venue in North Carolina that Mayer was known to be at. Security identified the man and he was not allowed into the building. (RELATED: John Mayer Denies He’s Dating Kourtney Kardashian)

Mayer is currently touring in the United States.

Why would anyone want to kill John Mayer? He’s one of the best vocal artists of all time. Anyone who wants to take someone like Mayer away from us has to be sick.

I’m glad he got his restraining order granted. We cannot let anything happen to Mayer no matter what. He is a national treasure.

I would like to know more about this man. Like what stakes does he have in Mayer’s life?