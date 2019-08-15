Johnny Manziel Stars In Commercials For Direct Auto Insurance

Johnny Manziel is back in the spotlight, and this time it has nothing to do with football.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner is now starring in commercials for Direct Auto Insurance as he waits to get in the XFL! (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

There are two short ad spots out there, and they’re actually pretty funny. In one, he reads a mean tweet and in another he pokes fun at the fact he has so much free time on his hands these days.

Give them both a watch below.

Is it a great look to be selling insurance as a former Heisman winner? Probably not. Probably not at all, in fact.

However, at least he’s got enough self-awareness to poke some fun at himself. He seems very fully aware of how absurd it is he went from winning the Heisman and playing on Sundays for millions of dollars to doing insurance shoots.

Plus, I have no doubt he got a solid chunk of money for these ads.

The good news for Manziel is he’s only a few more months out from the XFL starting. Once that happens, he can go back to cashing paychecks for slinging footballs.

Some people might laugh at the fact Johnny Football is now selling insurance. I get it. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t find it a bit funny too, but at least he’s still finding a way to make money.

That’s much better than just becoming a bum and not doing anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Apr 19, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

He still seems to have a solid sense of humor and is out here making money. You can’t complain about that at all.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if he does any other major ads while waiting to get in Vince McMahon’s league.