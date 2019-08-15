Superstar Lil Nas X On His Record Breaking Summer: ‘I’m Chosen, In A Way, To Do This Stuff’

Superstar Lil Nas X reacted to his record breaking summer and said he felt that he was “chosen, in a way, to do this stuff.”

“Everything lined up for this moment to take me to this place,”the 20-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, shared during his recent interview for his cover story in Time magazine published Thursday. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

“Not to sound self-centered, but it feels like I’m chosen, in a way, to do this stuff,” he added. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Took ‘Corset Breathing Lessons’ For The Met Gala)

It comes after reports surfaced recently that his song “Old Town Road” was now the longest-running number one song in history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, after spending 19 weeks in the top spot.

Ron Perry, the chairman & CEO of Columbia Records, the superstar’s label, said what makes the “Rodeo” hitmaker a success is that he is “authentic.”

“He’s been able to break down cultural barriers as well as pre-existing notions of musical genres,” Perry explained. “He has remained authentic and true to his art and this is just the beginning.”

Last month, the rapper talked about how recording “Old Town Road” changed his life.

“Last year I was sleeping on my sisters floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now I’m gay,” Nas tweeted to his millions of followers.

But he’s all too aware that things move fast in the music industry and he said he’s determined that his success lasts and his song isn’t just a one-hit wonder.

“Seeing digital numbers, it’s a good feeling. It goes so quickly, though,” the rapper shared. “You have to keep going.”