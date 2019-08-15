Celebrate Madonna’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Madonna’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 61-year-old legendary pop singer’s day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage over the years. And there truly have been some jaw-dropping ones. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Born in Bay City, Michigan, the “Evita” star got her first big break in the entertainment industry in 1982 when New York producer/D.J. Mark Kamins shared her demo tapes with Sire Records. And the rest, as they say, is history. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Earning the moniker the “Queen of Pop, Madonna owned the 1980s as she dominated the charts with one hit after another, from “Like A Virgin” and “Vogue” to her look, making her a fashion icon of the decade, as well.

Since that time she’s taken home seven Grammy awards and numerous other accolades for her decades of work. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

During her extensive career she’s sold more than 300 million records and cds worldwide to generations after generations of fans and is the best-selling female recording artist of all time by Guinness World Records. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not to mention, her numerous appearances on the big and small screen in such films as “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “Dick Tracy” in 1990, alongside such stars as Warren Beatty and “The Next Best Thing” in 2000. (RELATED: Check Out These Jaw-Dropping Looks At The MTB VMA 2018 Awards [SLIDESHOW])

And one of my truly all time favorites has got to be the part she got in the classic Penny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own” in 1992 with the likes of Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Rosie O’Donnell. Honestly, if you haven’t seen it yet, stop what you’re doing, and go catch it. A true gem. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Madonna! (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)