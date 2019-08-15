Matthew Stafford Says ‘It’s Not Easy’ To Rest, Recognizes It’s ‘Smart’

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sounds like he has some mixed thoughts on getting extra time to rest.

Head coach Matt Patricia has been taking it easy on the face of the franchise, and hasn’t been putting him through a ton of work. Stafford recognizes time for rest is a good thing, but he doesn’t sound pleased with not being able to compete.

The Lions superstar said the following when discussing Patricia giving him time to rest, according to the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday:

It’s not easy for me but it’s probably good for me in the long run. So something that Coach Patricia and I had talked about and probably the right thing to do. But it was good, gave me a little bit of perspective, let me coach the guys a little bit more on the sideline. But yeah, it’s not easy as a competitor to sit out, but it’s probably the smart thing to do.

I can 100% get behind not forcing Stafford to do a ton of work. He’s been in the NFL for more than a decade at this point.

Him getting or not getting a couple extra reps in practice isn’t going to make a big difference. He’s a gunslinger. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

Stafford doesn’t need to get run down in the month of August. He’ll be just fine. Plus, given his health concerns last season, the lighter Patricia takes it on him, the better it is for everybody involved.

The reality of the situation is that we need to do whatever is necessary to protect Stafford. I don’t care if he needs a security detail assigned to him.

The Detroit Lions ride and die on his right arm. If he’s not healthy enough to sling it, then we’re in gigantic trouble.

Let the NFL star take it easy, rest up and then get ready to roll in the regular season. Everything will be just fine.