Nate Diaz Lights Up And Smokes During Open Workout Session Prior To UFC 241

UFC superstar Nate Diaz had himself a night during an open workout session Wednesday night.

Diaz is preparing to fight Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 this weekend, and he's also known to be a bit of a weed enthusiast.

That's probably why he lit up what appeared to be a joint in front of the entire media. Watch the funny moment below.

Smoking weed is only not allowed within 12 hours of a fight. So, even if he had marijuana in whatever he was smoking, he'd still be just fine, according to Yahoo Sports.

I’m sure he knew that going in, otherwise he probably wouldn’t have done it.

Either way, sparking up a joint during an open media session for a UFC fight is laugh-out-loud funny. That’s something you’d never see in the NFL or NBA.

It also proves UFC fighters are the absolute best. These guys do whatever they want and they couldn’t care less.

Diaz is out here preparing for a gigantic fight, and he’s just ripping a joint. If that’s not funny, then I don’t know what is.

Make sure to tune in Saturday night to watch Pettis and Diaz get in the octagon. Something tells me he might not wait too long after the fight finishes to spark up again.