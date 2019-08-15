Netflix Releasing New Dave Chappelle Comedy Special Called ‘Sticks & Stones’

Netflix revealed Thursday that there’s a new Dave Chappelle special on the way.

In the announcement video for “Sticks & Stones,” the superstar comedian walks through the desert while Morgan Freeman narrates about how we can’t really say anything these days.

The video ended with Freeman saying, “He’s back, folks.” Give it a watch below.

Here is a live look at my reaction to finding out another special is on the way!

For those of you who didn’t watch the first two stand-ups from the former Comedy Central star, I suggest you watch them immediately. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It was some of the best content I’ve seen in a very long time.

Chappelle is truly the Tom Brady of the comedy game. We’ve never seen anybody like him before, and there’s a very real chance we’ll never see anybody like him ever again.

The man doesn’t care about what the outside world thinks. He’ll say anything, and nothing is off-limits. In today’s current culture that pretty much makes him a modern day hero.

I rarely rush out to see shows in public, but I raced for the door to get tickets when Chappelle did a show in my town.

That’s the kind of generational talent he is.

You can catch “Stick & Stones” on Netflix August 26. It should be excellent.