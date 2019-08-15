New York Magazine Publishes Bizarre Hit Piece On Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney

New York Magazine recently published a weird hit piece on Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.

As you all know, I’m a big Swinney fan. The man wins and he wins by doing it all the proper way. Apparently, his criticism of paying players, not giving Kelly Bryant a ring, and getting paid a ton of money is a problem for NY Mag.

The publication wrote in part:

Sure, it was fun to watch Clemson run all over Alabama in the national title game last year. Nick Saban is such a notorious villain at this point that it was undeniably pleasant to see him have to eat it a little bit. But it is worth noting: Of the two coaches on the field that night, Saban is the one who believes it’s unfair not to pay college players, not Swinney. Whom are we supposed to be rooting against, again?

I’d encourage you to read the whole profile. It seems like it was written by a guy who I’m sure is an absolute blast to hang out with at parties. It’s honestly painful to read from start to finish. There were serious points where I contemplated clawing my eyes out.

Now, let’s get into the point here. There’s no doubt at all that Dabo Swinney is a great coach. You’d have to be brain-dead to think differently.

Not only is he a great coach, but he’s a great man. He does things the right way and he goes through the process in a way we should all want to emulate.

He’s not out there screaming nonstop at kids, he talks about the importance of doing things the right way and he holds his players to a high standard.

Yet, we’re supposed to hate him because he doesn’t want college athletes to get paid? Give me a break. I’m okay with athletes making money, but I’m not going to hate a guy because he feels differently.

I’m damn sure not going to hate a guy who is a class act like Swinney.

If you honestly think you should support Nick Saban (outside of Alabama fans) over Dabo Swinney, then you’re a clown. It’s that simple. You’re an absolute clown.

New York Magazine should never write about college football again. What a disgrace to the sport.