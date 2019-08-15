Omar Claims Israel Is Implementing Trump’s Muslim Ban

After being denied entry into Israel on Thursday, Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed Israel was implementing Trump’s Muslim ban.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely announced via a radio show Thursday, that Omar and Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib would be denied entry into the country. This comes after President Donald Trump urged Israel to block the two United States lawmakers.

“It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minster Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government,” Omar said in a statement released on Twitter. (RELATED: Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib Blocked From Entering Israel)

She adds, “Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress. Denying entry into Israel not only limits our ability to learn from Israelis, but also to enter the Palestinian territories.”

It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/v00ESmehXT — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 15, 2019

Omar criticizes Netanyahu for having a friendly relationship with the current U.S. president saying, “he has consistently resisted peace efforts, restricted the freedom of movement of Palestinians, limited public knowledge of the brutal realities of the occupation and aligned himself with Donald Trump.”

The Israeli Prime Minister stated Thursday on Twitter why the two lawmakers were denied entry saying, “The itinerary of the two Congresswomen reveals that the sole purpose of their visit is to harm Israel and increase incitement against it.”

In addition, the organization that is funding their trip is Miftah, which is an avid supporter of BDS, and among whose members are those who have expressed support for terrorism against Israel. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2019

Netanyahu added, “In addition, the organization that is funding their trip is Miftah, which is an avid supporter of BDS, and among whose members are those who have expressed support for terrorism against Israel.”

There is hope that Tlaib might be able to enter Israel to visit her family the PM noted, saying, “Nonetheless, if Congresswoman Tlaib submits a humanitarian request to visit her relatives, the minister of interior has announced that he will consider her request on the condition that she pledges not to act to promote boycotts against Israel during her visit.”