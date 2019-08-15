Poll Out Of Iowa Is Terrible News For Biden

The latest poll out of Iowa could spell bad news for former Vice President Joe Biden, who has enjoyed a hefty lead in the 2020 Democratic primary since declaring his candidacy.

Iowa Starting Line-Change Research conducted the poll online from August 9-11, while candidates were still campaigning on the ground at the Iowa State Fair — and it was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who came out ahead.

This is a legit eye-popper out of Iowa. https://t.co/kLSh093WOj pic.twitter.com/ctGa9zxeAc — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) August 15, 2019

Warren surged ahead, leading the field — including Biden — by double digits at 28%. Biden was tied with independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 17%, and they were closely followed by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 13%. California Sen. Kamala Harris rounded out the top five with 8%. (RELATED: Poll: Democrats Want A ‘Medicare For All’ Presidential Candidate — Like Kamala Harris)

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke were tied at 3%, and there was a four-way tie at 2%: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Tom Steyer.

The poll had a margin of error of +/-3.9% and surveyed 621 Democrats who were likely to participate in the caucuses

The 2020 Democratic field, which once stretched to over two dozen candidates, has started to thin. Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper announced early Thursday that he was leaving the race, and Warren — fresh off her Iowa poll victory — was quick to offer a kind word. “I’m looking forward to fighting alongside him as we work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot in 2020,” she said.