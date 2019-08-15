Portland Protesters Interrupted Black Priest

A group of Catholic protesters at a parish in Portland, Oregon interrupted a black priest and demanded that he be more inclusive during a service, shocking many in the church.
The protesters were reportedly upset with pastor George Kuforiji’s decision to remove changes to the liturgy and to take down a sign at the entrance to the church saying “Immigrants & Refugees welcome,” The Catholic Herald reported. Watch the video below.
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico