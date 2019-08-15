Portland Protesters Interrupted Black Priest

A group of Catholic protesters at a parish in Portland, Oregon interrupted a black priest and demanded that he be more inclusive during a service, shocking many in the church.

The protesters were reportedly upset with pastor George Kuforiji’s decision to remove changes to the liturgy and to take down a sign at the entrance to the church saying “Immigrants & Refugees welcome,” The Catholic Herald reported. Watch the video below.

