US

Portland Protesters Interrupted Black Priest

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

A group of Catholic protesters at a parish in Portland, Oregon interrupted a black priest and demanded that he be more inclusive during a service, shocking many in the church.

The protesters were reportedly upset with pastor George Kuforiji’s decision to remove changes to the liturgy and to take down a sign at the entrance to the church saying “Immigrants & Refugees welcome,” The Catholic Herald reported. Watch the video below.

WATCH:

