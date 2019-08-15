Protesters Harass Cops After Philadelphia Shooting

Shortly after a gunman shot and wounded six police officers Wednesday in the Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia, a group of protesters took to the streets to harass police officers.

In the video, you can see a large group of people in the streets of Philadelphia, screaming profanities and harassing the police officers, just after six officers were shot earlier that day. You will not believe the things they said to these officers. Watch below. (RELATED: Suspect In Custody After Six Police Officers Shot In Philadelphia, Two Cops Trapped In Home For Hours)

WATCH:

