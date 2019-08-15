Qatar Foundation International Funds Arabic Programs In Select US Schools

An organization bankrolled by Qatar funds over two dozen U.S. public schools and 10 U.S. public colleges.

Qatar has been accused of serious human rights allegations.

The organization’s CEO is the daughter of the former emir of Qatar. Nearly two dozen K-12 schools and 10 colleges across the U.S. receive money from a group bankrolled by Qatar, a Middle Eastern nation with a highly criticized human rights record that allegedly aligns itself with terrorists.

Qatar Foundation International LLC (QFI LLC), which was founded in 2012 in Delaware and is the U.S.-based subsidiary of the Doha-based nonprofit Qatar Foundation, gives money to public schools to strengthen Arabic programs for children. QFI LLC gives grants to public K-12 schools, academic programs and colleges in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington State and Washington, D.C. Qatar Foundation is a registered foreign principal, meaning it is a group “organized under the laws of or having its principal place of business in” a foreign country, founded by the former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his second wife, Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, according to a FARA form.

A 2015 QFI memo states that the U.S.-based group was formed “for the purpose advancing the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser and the vision of Qatar Foundation.” The FARA form also notes that QFI LLC’s CEO and nominal founder is Sheikha Hind bin Hamad Al-Thani, the daughter of the former emir. QFI LLC’s chairman of the board is Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Jassim Al Thani, another member of the Al Thani royal family. Qatar is a Sharia-law monarchy and the richest country in the world on a per capita basis. The nation has been accused of aligning itself with terrorists and other extremists. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Libya have severed ties with the Gulf state. Saudi Arabia blamed Qatar for “financing, adopting and sheltering extremists” in June 2017. A former senior analyst for the Dutch Military Intelligence and alleged victim of Qatari hacking, Ronald Sandee, previously told the Daily Caller, “Qatar has no real power, so they need soft power. How do you get soft power? You invest, you bribe, you work with people.” Arabic is the second-most popular language at U.S. public schools after Spanish, The Wall Street Journal reported in August 2017. Twenty-two K-12 public schools and eight academic programs currently receive grants from QFI LLC including: Bell High School, Los Angeles

Elizabeth Learning Center, Los Angeles

Granada Hills Charter High School, Los Angeles

Hamilton High School, Los Angeles

Wilbur Cross High School, New Haven

Christopher Columbus Family Academy-8 School, New Haven

Boston Arts Academy, Boston

Boston Latin Academy, Boston

Primary Source, Boston

Washburn High School, Minneapolis

Justice Page Middle School, Minneapolis

Lyndale Elementary School, Minneapolis

Concordia Language Villages, Bernidji, Minnesota

Public School (P.S.) 261, New York City

P.S. / I.S. 30, New York City

Global Language Project, New York City

Anne Chesnutt Middle School, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Lincoln High, Portland, Oregon

West Sylvan Middle School, Portland, Oregon

Austin High School, Austin, Texas

Burnett Middle School, Austin, Texas

O’Henry Middle School, Austin, Texas

Arabic Immersion Magnet School, Houston

Harrisonburg High School, Harrisonburg, Virginia

MacFarland Middle School, Washington

Washington Latin Public Charter School, Washington

OneWorldNow!, Seattle

Kalimah Arabic Program, Bethesda

Middlebury Interactive Languages, Middlebury, Vermont

Global Exploration for Educators Organizations, Norristown, Pennsylvania

Global Educational Excellence Schools, Dearborn, Michigan

The Montana World Affairs Council, Missoula, Montana QFI LLC has also given grants to 10 public colleges and collegiate programs: University of California, Berkley

Five Colleges Inc., Amherst, Massachusetts

University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Language, Minneapolis

Duke University, Durham, North Carolina

Portland State University

University of Texas at Austin

University of Arizona, Tuscon

University of North Georgia, Dahlonega, Georgia

University of Chicago

University of Illinois at Ubrana-Champaign, Urbana, Illinois

Verbally and Mathematically Precocious Youth Program, Bowling Green, Kentucky Criteria for grant eligibility is unclear because the application process requires schools and programs to email QFI LLC prior to answering a questionnaire, and none of the schools detail how they were accepted for grants on their websites. QFI LLC also reaches out to schools to offer grant applications and proposals, according to WSJ. “They hide under school districts wantonly taking the money. They’re not going to overtly come out and tell you what they’re doing,” Houston activist Sam Herrera, who planned a protest in the city against the opening of a state-funded Arabic immersion school that received money QFI LLC, told WSJ. The executive director of the Qatar Foundation’s CEO office, Omran Hamad Al-Kuwari, told WSJ, “There’s a lot of PR wars going on. Everybody that comes to Qatar knows what we are about.” QFI LLC’s website states its educational programs are not only designed to teach Arabic, but also seek to “foster a deeper understanding of the Arab world through the teaching of Arab and about the region’s societies and cultures.”

A deleted FAQ from QFI’s website, archived in 2014, reads, “QFI’s major donor is the Qatar Foundation in Doha, itself an independent, private, non-profit organization.” As QFI LLC, CEO Maggie Mitchell Salem wrote in the Gulf Times in 2018: Through the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and under the guidance of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, along with the unwavering support of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, more children around the globe now have access to quality global education, and the opportunity to equip themselves with the tools that can transform their lives: collaboration, creativity, cross-cultural communication, and critical thinking. QFI LLC is not legally required to disclose funding information as an LLC. Additionally, members of LLCs are not personally responsible for lawsuits or debt the LLC may be hit with, and LLCs are not required to disclose any funding information, as they are private companies. Owners of LLCs in the state of Delaware are not required to give very little information to form their companies, and they are also not required to disclose any information about themselves to form or maintain an LLC, according to a Delaware corporation website.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.