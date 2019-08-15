Celebrate Stephanie Hamill’s Birthday With Her Best Looks

Stephanie Hamill is celebrating her birthday Thursday, August 15.

Hamill currently serves as a video columnist for the Daily Caller, where she frequently interviews some of the biggest names in American politics.

She’s also a former co-host for the talk show “Like It Or Not,” which airs on WTTG-TV, a Fox affiliate located in Washington, D.C.(RELATED: Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable).

Before joining the Daily Caller and FOX5, she served as an advisor for The National Diversity Coalition for Trump.

Before that, she got her start in news at a local station, serving as a general assignment reporter and anchor for KSWT, a CBS affiliate based in Yuma, Arizona. KSWT served an area encompassing portions of two countries, including parts of two American states (Arizona and California), and two Mexican states (Baja California and Sonora). Some of the major stories she covered for the news station include the capital murder trial for Preston Alton Strong, the Dome Valley double suicide, and the Figueroa murder case.

When Stephanie worked as a local news reporter, she focused on crime and the courts, but she also covered stories related to immigration and border issues, drug cartels, the military, education and local and statewide politics.

Hamill also appears regularly on the Fox News Channel.

Happy birthday, Stephanie!