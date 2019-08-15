The Left Wants To Forget About These Civil Rights Leaders Praising Trump

Do you remember that time Jesse Jackson praised President Donald Trump for helping the black community? How about when Malcolm X condemned liberalism?

Below is a must-watch video consisting of civil rights leaders and others praising Trump. Trump supported Jackson’s presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988, and called Jackson called Trump, “a serious person who is an effective builder of buildings and people … who is willing to face the challenges and opportunities to embrace the underserved,” The Hill reported.

Watch this video below, the left will never cover this. (RELATED: Trump ‘Is Not A Racist’: The Mooch Claps Back At Old Friend Michael Cohen)

WATCH:

