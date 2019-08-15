Woman Pulled Over For Traffic Stop, Pulls Tiny Alligator Out Of Her Pants

A Florida woman who surprised an officer when she pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop got probation after she pleaded guilty in the case.

The 25-year old woman, Ariel Machan-Le Quire, received the sentence Thursday after she pleaded guilty to four charges stemming from illegally possessing wild animals, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Canine Partner Of Murdered Officer Will Retire, Live With His Widow And Son)

The female passenger and driver of the truck, 22-year-old, Michael Clemons, were stopped by a deputy with the Charlotte County sheriff’s department back in May after they had reportedly run a stop sign. (RELATED: Police Dash Cam Catches Plane Making Emergency Landing. The Video Is Amazing)

Clemons, at the time, told the officer the pair were out collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass and he gave deputies permission to search his vehicle.

During the search, the deputy also discovered 41 3-stripe turtles, yes you read that correctly, in a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” backpack.

Then the sheriff’s deputy asked Ariel if the two had anything else hidden, she then pulled out the 1-foot gator from her pants.

Clemons’ case is still pending.

It is still unclear just why the Florida woman had the alligator in her pants. Truly, a puzzling one.