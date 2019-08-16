Apple Sues Tech Company For Allegedly Selling ‘Perfect Replicas’ Of iPhone Operating Systems

Apple filed a lawsuit with a company it accused of selling virtual replicas of its iPhone and iPad operating systems Thursday.

The company being sued, Corellium, describes the replica as “a research tool for those trying to discover security vulnerabilities and other flaws in Apple’s software,” according to the Apple complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Apple, however, said Corellium’s “true goal is profiting off its blatant infringement,” according to Bloomberg, citing court records. (RELATED: College Students Busted For Allegedly Conning Apple Out Of Almost $1 Million)

Apple’s iOS, which runs on its iPhone and iPad products, said Corellium does not have a license or permission from Apple for its virtualization of the system, according to the lawsuit.

Apple allows good faith hacking — when outsiders help find flaws in its code — even offering $1 million for those who can successfully complete certain hacks.

“For [$1 million] a year, Corellium will even deliver a ‘private’ installation of its product to any buyer. There is no basis for Corellium to be selling a product that allows the creation of avowedly perfect replicas of Apple’s devices to anyone willing to pay,” Apple states in the document.

Corellium and Apple did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

