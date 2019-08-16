Autopsy Results Reveals Epstein Hanged Himself

Autopsy results reveal that the late multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein died by hanging himself.

The medical examiner’s office said Friday that autopsy results show that Epstein hung himself in his jail cell, according to the New York Times. The medical examiner determined that the cause of Epstein’s death was suicide by hanging.

Prison guards found the convicted sex offender and financier dead in his Manhattan jail cell at 6:30 am on Saturday. Officials said that it appeared that he had tied his bedsheets to a bunk bed and knelt forward enough to break the bones in his neck, according to the New York Times. (RELATED: Report: Epstein’s Last Words To Lawyer Didn’t Suggest Suicide)

This suicide follows Epstein’s first suicide attempt in late July. Prison staff then recommended that Epstein be removed to another ward and put on suicide watch. (RELATED: Bill Barr Says Epstein’s Death ‘Raises Serious Questions’)

The late multi-millionaire was then moved to the prison’s suicide prevention program and put under 24-hour surveillance, according to the New York Times.