BoycottMulan Trending After Lead Actress Shows Support For Hong Kong Police

Hong Kong protesters are boycotting Disney’s live-action film “Mulan” after the lead actress shared her support for Hong Kong police.

Liu Yifei shared an image Thursday on Chinese social media site Weibo that backed the Hong Kong police after days-long pro-democracy, anti-police brutality protests broke out in the city, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney’s Mulan actress, Liu Yifei, supports police brutality and oppression in Hong Kong. Liu is a naturalized American citizen. it must be nice. meanwhile she pisses on people fighting for democracy. retweet please. HK doesn’t get enough support. #BoycottMulan @Disney pic.twitter.com/FpECIdutH2 — sean norton ???? (@sdnorton) August 15, 2019

“I support Hong Kong’s police, you can beat me up now,” the statement posted by People’s Daily read. “What a shame for Hong Kong.”

Yifei added the hashtag “#IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice” alongside a heart emoji. (RELATED: Global Times Editor-In-Chief Says Hong Kong Airport Protestors Are ‘Self-Destructive)

The post reportedly received over 72,000 likes and 65,000 shares in less than 24 hours, according to THR.

Meanwhile, #BoycottMulan is now trending on Twitter and Instagram as users call for others to join the movement.

Twitter user @sdnorton’s tweet condemning Yifei now has over 12,000 retweets and 14,000 likes.

“Disney’s Mulan actress, Liu Yifei, supports police brutality and oppression in Hong Kong,” the user wrote. “Liu is a naturalized American citizen. it must be nice. meanwhile she pisses on people fighting for democracy. retweet please. HK doesn’t get enough support. #BoycottMulan.”

The #BoycottMulan movement allegedly began on a reddit-style site called Lihkg. The site serves as a discussion forum in Hong Kong and has been a central point of information for protesters in Hong Kong.