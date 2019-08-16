Dwayne Haskins Throws Impressive 54-Yard Touchdown Pass Against The Bengals

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins launched an absolute rocket Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL rookie and former Ohio State star threw a 54-yard score to Robert Davis, but it wasn’t like a regular deep ball. (RELATED: Dwayne Haskins Listed As 3rd String Quarterback On First Redskins Depth Chart)

He stood tall in the pocket, took a hit as he released the ball and connected for a touchdown more than half the length of the field.

Watch the impressive play below.

I totally understand it’s only the preseason, but it’s throws like that one which make people think Haskins should start from day one.

He tossed that ball with a flick of the wrist under pressure and it resulted in a 54-yard touchdown. I highly doubt Colt McCoy or Case Keenum could have thrown that ball.

Haskins got the job done without much trouble at all.

Now, does this mean Haskins just won himself the starting job for the Redskins? Absolutely not. He had some very questionable moments in their first preseason game.

The Buckeyes legend might have all the physical tools, but he still has a lot to work on. Given how bad the Redskins will be this season, I don’t see any reason to rush him onto the field.

Either way, that was one hell of an impressive pass.