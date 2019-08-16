REPORT: Ewan McGregor In Negotiations To Play Obi-Wan Kenobi In New Series For Disney+

Ewan McGregor might soon be returning as the iconic “Star Wars” character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

According to The Hollywood Reporter late Thursday afternoon, the actor might reprise the role for a series about the Jedi Master on Disney+.

Negotiations are reportedly underway, but there is no timeline currently established for the series about the awesome “Star Wars” character. (RELATED: ‘Star Wars‘ Porn Searches Skyrocketed On May 4th)

McGregor famously played Kenobi in the three prequel films, and was one of the few bright spots in those movies.

If this actually happens and comes together, it’d be absolutely awesome. McGregor is an awesome actor, and was awesome as Kenobi.

The prequels were garbage for the most part. “Revenge of the Sith” was an above-average movie, but “Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones” were both pretty much straight up garbage.

If it weren’t for McGregor, Natalie Portman and Liam Neeson (only in the first one), the prequels would have been borderline unwatchable.

It’s not because they were that bad, but they just weren’t even close to the original trilogy.

Having said that, a series revolving around Obi-Wan Kenobi starring McGregor could be outstanding. At the very least, I’d 100% give it a chance.

I’m a huge “Star Wars” junkie, and I love his character. He was my favorite character in “A New Hope,” and McGregor did an outstanding job in the prequels.

We don’t know how close or far away this series is from showing up, but it’s certainly got my interest. That much is for sure.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I think a lot of you will be interested.