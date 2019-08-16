Hot Woman Visited Jeffrey Epstein In The Jug

As his life snuffed to an end, nationally known pervert Jeffrey Epstein gave up on optics.

If he was ever going to have his day in court, he did what he could to ensure that he’d have young, pretty women in the midst throughout his ordeal. This meant paying his lawyers to stay holed up with him in a private room for up to eight hours a day.

And lawyers can be young and pretty — right?

A new piece in Forbes by contributing editor Richard Behar reports that Epstein spent two hours alone with an attractive, young woman the day after he was taken off suicide watch. When Epstein was in this room dedicated for attorney’s and prisoners, he was not wearing handcuffs.

‘”The optics were startling. Because she was young. And pretty,’ said the visiting attorney, who asked that his name not be used because he didn’t want to create friction with the prison administration.”

The source suggested that Epstein would have been better off hiring a “old bald guy.”

Whoever she was was certainly not his main lawyer, who was Reid Weingarten.

Lawyers agreed that Epstein spending this amount of time with his lawyers was extremely rare and unnecessary.

The source described the woman’s attire as “casual” and appropriate for “Sunday brunch.” She wore “slacks and a blouse.”

Police arrested Epstein, a millionaire financier, in early July on charges of federal sex trafficking of minors. He allegedly paid girls as young as 14 for sex under the guise of massages. (RELATED: Epstein ‘Needed’ Three Orgasms A Day)

He owned homes in Paris, Manhattan and Palm Beach and infamously owned his own private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of felony prostitution. He spent 13 months behind bars, but it was a lax sentence that allowed him to go out on work leave. At the time of his death, he was registered as a sex offender.

Epstein’s alleged “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell, who is believed to have had a starring role in Epstein’s criminal acts with young and underage women, was discovered “scarfing down a burger and fries” at an In-N-Out Burger in LA.

Authorities believe Epstein hung himself last Saturday in his cell with a bedsheet. (RELATED: Epstein Autopsy Reveals Lots of Broken Bones In His Neck)