James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Record-Breaking $6.4 Million

A James Bond 1965 Aston Martin DB5 coupe is displayed at Sotheby's Auction house in New York, U.S., July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

An Aston Martin DB5 used for the promotion of a James Bond 007 movie broke a record Thursday when it sold for $6.4 million.

The auction took place at the famed RM Sotheby’s auction house in New York where the vehicle bid set a new record for the luxury vehicle and 007 actor, Sean Connery, never even drove it, according to Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: REPORT: Grace Jones Walks Off Of New James Bond Movie Set After Only A Few Minutes)

A James Bond 1965 Aston Martin DB5 coupe is displayed at Sotheby's auction house in New York, U.S., July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The car was was used to help promote the classic James Bond film “Thunderball.” However, it never actually appeared on screen. It was also built with the same specifications as the cars that were featured in another classic 007 movie, “Goldfinger” complete with spy gadgets. (RELATED: Daniel Craig Reportedly Not Liked By People Working On New ‘James Bond’ Movie)

According to the report:

Fully restored, its extendable ramming bumpers, smokescreen, bulletproof shield and rotating license plates all function, although the machine gun barrels that emerge from the front marker lights do not fire

We found a picture that shows off the “spy gadget” filled console.

The interior of the James Bond 1965 Aston Martin DB5 coupe is displayed at Sotheby's auction house in New York, U.S., July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The car previously sold in 2006 for $2.09 million. Thursday’s bid made it the highest price anyone had ever paid for the DB5.

One of two models used in both films sold in 2011 for $4.6 million and would most likely go for a lot more if auctioned today.

The other DB5 mysteriously disappeared from a hanger in a Boca Raton Airport in Florida and is still missing today.