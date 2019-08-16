2 More Women Sue Epstein’s Estate Over Alleged Abuse For $100 Million, Cite ‘Psychological Devastation’

Two more women sued disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and an alleged Epstein recruiter for $100 million Thursday, saying he sexually abused them in 2004.

The Bloom Firm Attorneys at Law filed a lawsuit for the two alleged victims Thursday evening, which states that an alleged Epstein recruiter hired the two women, who were 18 and 20 years old at the time working as hostesses in Manhattan, to give him massages, saying he “liked young, pretty girls to massage him.”

The lawsuit, filed under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, said the recruiter who was “likely” also a victim of Epstein’s abuse offered the women hundreds of dollars to perform the massages.

The victims said, however, Epstein would “sexually touch them against their will and force them to watch him masturbate” on separate occasions.

“Last evening we filed a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and a female recruiter on behalf of two of his victims. We are talking to five other victims currently and vetting their claims. We demand that Epstein’s estate to do right by all the girls and women he abused,” attorney Lisa Bloom wrote in a Friday tweet.

“We seek significant money damages for the psychological devastation of Mr. Epstein’s predation cause to our clients’ lives: their anguish, damaged relationships, self esteem, career derailment and much more,” the suit states. (RELATED: Report: Shrieking Heard From Epstein’s Jail Cell On Morning He Died)

“We will also hold the recruiter responsible for her role in Mr. Epstein’s trafficking scheme. We have not named her in our lawsuit because we are not certain of her real identity and it is likely that she is a victim, too,” the document continues.

Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years in prison on sex-trafficking charges, was found unconscious on the morning of Aug. 10 in his jail cell. He was pronounced dead that morning.

