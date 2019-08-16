Kevin Hart Will Star In New Comedy Film ‘Night Wolf’

Kevin Hart’s new movie “Night Wolf” sounds very interesting.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details about the film on Thursday:

Hart is attached to star in and produce Night Wolf — a pitch that STX acquired from Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit — which follows a man (Hart) as he meets his future father-in-law for the first time only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf.

Kevin Hart just keeps making heaters out here. It seems like everything that guy touches instantly turns into an ATM for the film studio. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

There might not be a bigger guy in the game right now when it comes to printing money by making comedy films. The guy just makes hits.

Now, he’s going to be in a comedy superhero film. Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this one. I don’t even have to think about it.

Sign me up immediately.

It’s truly remarkable just how quickly Kevin Hart took over the comedy game. In the past few years, he’s done nothing but dominate.

Again, the man just makes successful films, which is why the studio keeps pumping them out around the clock.

I can’t wait to see what we get from Hart now that he’s going to be in a superhero movie.

There is no scheduled release date yet for “Night Wolf.” I’ll make sure to update you all once I know more.