Kristen Wiig Reportedly Engaged To Avi Rothman

Actress Kristen Wiig is reportedly engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman.

The pair got engaged earlier this year, according to a report published Friday by People magazine.

Wiig and Rothman began dating sometime in 2016, but their relationship has been kept out of the spotlight. They were confirmed to be dating after they were spotted kissing in Hawaii. A source confirmed to People that the two had been secretly dating for months.

“They’re really happy together,” the source added. (RELATED: High-Profile Actress In Talks To Be Gal Gadot’s Nemesis In Next ‘Wonder Woman’)

The “Saturday Night Live” actress originally sparked engagement rumors back in May when she appeared to be wearing a massive diamond ring at a screening of her movie “Booksmart.”

The “Ghostbusters” star was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove. The two wed in 2005. They later divorced in 2009.

Rothman is a producer, director and actor who has his own share of impressive film accomplishments. He has credits on movies such as “Partners” and “Codependents.” He is known for his appearance in “Love, Sex And Missed Connections.” While Rothman works on a myriad of projects, Wiig has been cementing herself as a household name.

She is currently starring in “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” as the nemesis neighbor alongside Cate Blanchett.