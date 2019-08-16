Kyler Murray Rocks Awesome Red Visor For The Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looked ready to take some souls Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders.

Murray, who left Oklahoma with a Heisman, rocked an incredible red visor on his helmet, and it was awesome.

Give it a look below.

Murray might have struggled a little bit last night in a losing effort to the Raiders, but I’m not betting against any QB with enough swagger to rock a visor like that one.

When you throw a visor on like the one he had, you’re sending a very simple message in the football world.

You’re coming for souls and nothing less. You’re looking to massacre defenses and you plan on doing it in the most brutal way possible.

I don’t really care at all that Murray struggled last night. I’m all in on this visor. All in!

You have to have some next level confidence to wear something like that in a game, and that’s the attitude that has made Murray a star.

I honestly can’t wait to see what he does this season for Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals. It’s one of the most fascinating storylines in the entire league.

He dominated defenses in college. Can he do the same in the NFL? I think there’s a very real chance he does.

Of course, he plays the Lions week one. I’d really like to see him struggle during that game, but after that’s done, he’s got my approval to torch the league.