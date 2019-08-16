Landry Jones Becomes The First Quarterback Signed By The XFL

Landry Jones has officially become the first quarterback signed by the XFL.

According to Darren Rovell on Thursday afternoon, the former Oklahoma star signed with the league and is the first gunslinger to do so.

Jones starred for the Sooners for several years and has been bouncing around the NFL ever since the Steelers drafted him back in 2013. (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

JUST IN: @xfl2020 announces the signing of its first quarterback, ex-Oklahoma Sooners QB Landry Jones. League starts in February. pic.twitter.com/tSjIQQ57M6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 15, 2019

This is a solid signing for the XFL, and Jones is more than competent enough to play quarterback at a level lower than the NFL.

He’s obviously not had any success at the highest level of football, but most guys never do. That doesn’t mean he can’t tear up the XFL.

He was a damn good player in college and balled out on a regular basis for the Sooners. It doesn’t hurt that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is also a coach in the XFL.

Is there a reunion on the horizon? There could be. There could be.

Having said that, Jones isn’t a big enough name to generate big time TV ratings. He might be talented enough to make plays in Vince McMahon’s league, but he’s not going to draw a ton of attention.

The league is going to need some bigger names at the quarterback position if they want to get major attention.

Who could really move the needle? Obviously, Johnny Manziel is right at the top of that list. I’ve been saying for months Johnny Football has to be Vince McMahon’s top and only priority to start when it comes to the quarterback position in the XFL.

After Manziel, I expect the XFL to start going after quarterbacks who don’t survive the last round of cuts in the NFL.

After that, I’m not really sure what options are left. They could poach some college stars, but that would seem like some seriously risky business when it comes to whether or not a 19-year-old quarterback would be ready to go or not against pros.

The XFL returns in 2020, and I can’t wait. It should be fun to see who is under center for each of the eight teams. We’ve got one starter down. Only seven more to go!