Watch Megan Fox, James Franco, Seth Rogen And Danny McBride In The Trailer For ‘Zeroville’

James Franco’s new movie “Zeroville” looks incredibly bizarre.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A young actor arrives in Hollywood in 1969 during a transitional time in the Industry.”

The cast list for “Zeroville” is absolutely loaded. Outside of Franco, Megan Fox, Danny McBride, Will Ferrell, Seth Rogen and Craig Robinson will all appear. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Judging from the trailer, this thing is going to be incredibly trippy. Give it a watch below.

Honestly, I have no idea what to think here. The trailer is so strange. It’s almost like it was made after somebody decided to take a ton of LSD.

I don’t really understand what the plot is, what roles people are playing or just about anything else. I’m sure that’s not an accident.

Here’s what I do know for sure. It’d be a major disappointment if a movie with that kind of cast didn’t impress us all.

You simply can’t put that many stars in a movie and have it suck. You just can’t. When you load up on talent like “Zeroville” has, then people expect excellence.

You can catch it in theaters September 6. I have no idea if I should expect an instant classic or an absolute dumpster fire of a movie.

Honestly, I can’t tell at all from the trailer. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see!