Mike Leach Tweets Bigfoot Sightings Are Down Because People Are Distracted By Cell Phones

Mike Leach had a hilarious tweet on Thursday about Bigfoot.

The legendary Washington State football coach tweeted a photo of the mythical creature walking through a park going unnoticed because people were focused on their phones. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The real reason that Bigfoot sightings are declining,” Leach captioned the photo.

The real reason that Bigfoot sightings are declining pic.twitter.com/2oUSs5zPKX — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) August 15, 2019

Leach is almost too unreal to be an actual person and an actual football coach. Could you ever imagine Urban Meyer or Nick Saban tweeting about Bigfoot?

Yet, Leach is out here just cracking jokes about whatever is on his mind on a regular basis. One day, he’ll be tweeting about Bigfoot, then he’ll just starting ranting and raving about weddings.

You never know what you’re going to get with the coaching phenom.

If you’re not a fan of Mike Leach and his awesome personality, then you’re just not a real football fan. It’s that simple.

The man is a nonstop entertainment machine. Every time he opens his mouth, you find yourself hanging onto every single word.

One moment he’s got some thoughts on fat little girlfriends, then he’ll let you know how much his team sucks.

I can’t wait to see what Leach does next. The season hasn’t even started yet, and he’s already in prime form. I’m here for it. I’m here for every single second of it.