Miley Cyrus Releases Song About Moving On Following Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus released a song Friday about needing to “move on” and let go following the news that she and husband Liam Hemsworth separated.

The song, “Slide Away,” has fans convinced that the haunting lyrics are about the 26-year-old singer’s marriage and relationship with the “Hunger Games” star and how “everything changed,” according to CNN. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

“Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You said that everything changed / You’re right we’re grown now,” Cyrus’ song reads. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

WATCH:

The “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker and Hemsworth met when the two were filming the romantic comedy “The Last Song” in 2009. They dated on and off for the next few years before the 29-year-old actor proposed in 2012.

The engagement was called off. The two then reconnected in 2015. However, they only tied the knot last December before announcing over the weekend that they were separating after less than nine months of marriage.

“Once upon a time it was paradise / Once upon a time I was paralyzed / I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights / But it’s time to let it go,” the former Disney star’s song begins.

“Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go,” the lyrics go on.

The line about “turning to dust” has fans thinking it’s possibly a reference to the celebrity couple’s Malibu home that was completely destroyed in the Woolsey fire last year.

wow.. so when miley said “once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust” she was talking about her house being destroyed by wildfires #SlideAway pic.twitter.com/HkxRkufJwO — . (@mileystattz) August 16, 2019

The main chorus line repeats, “So won’t you slide away / Back to the ocean / I’ll go back to the city life.”

And it’s hard for fans not to see it as a perfect metaphor about the couple’s relationship.

“slide away, back to the ocean” is such a well chosen metaphor considering they met at the beach, liam is a surfer and miley releasing malibu in 2017. #SlideAway pic.twitter.com/36rAkR0grn — ???? (@bangerzcircus) August 16, 2019

As previously reported, Liam broke his silence earlier this week and confirmed the two were separated.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley [Cyrus] and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth captioned a post on Instagram.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”